Women's World Cup: What would you say to Scotland and England?

Scotland and England are both playing their final Group D matches this week in the Women's World Cup - with a lot to play for!

It's a particularly big week for Scotland. They need to win their match on Wednesday against Argentina in order to be in with a chance of qualifying for the last 16 as a best third-place side.

Meanwhile, England are hoping to remain unbeaten in the group, after winning their first two games 2-1 (Scotland) and 1-0 (Argentina). Luckily for them, the team has already secured a spot in the next round of the tournament.

Scottish defender Sophie Howard is confident that her team has got what it takes. "People are starting to doubt," she said. "But, as long as we don't doubt each other and we stick together, I think we can go further."

England's Lucy Bronze is feeling good about her team's match against Japan as well. After a "painful" World Cup semi-final defeat against Japan four years ago, Lucy says the players are "more prepared" this time around.

