Huge airplane sunk in Turkey to attract scuba divers and boost marine life

Last updated at 11:53
The Airbus A330 was towed a mile out to sea and was sunken.Getty Images

A huge airplane has been pulled out to sea and sunk, to become an artificial reef and diving attraction.

The Airbus A330 plane was towed a mile out to sea into the Gulf of Saros in north-western Turkey.

Then engineers took four hours to sink the huge 90-tonne passenger plane 30 metres below the surface.

It's not the first time that a plane has been sunk to help to create artificial reefs.

From sunken ships, to planes and even trains, the reefs provide a home for many different types of sea creatures and plants, which then attracts fish.

It can also boost tourism with scuba divers, snorkelers and fishermen coming to visit.

But not all artificial reefs are good for the environment. In 1972, authorities dropped 700,000 old car tyres into the sea around Florida, USA.

Back then environmental experts thought that dumping them in the ocean would be good for fish and other sea life by creating an artificial reef for them to live in.

It also provided a handy solution to the fact that rubber tyres couldn't be recycled in those days.

But the plan didn't work out. The tyres were washed the ocean floor by currents and storms, and started to damage the natural sea life rather than help it.

Divers have spent years trying to clear up the tyres that were left there.

