World Refugee Day 2019: What is a refugee?

World Refugee Day 2019 is being marked on 20 June.

It's an international day supported by the United Nations that aims to educate people about the issue.

The UN says that every minute, 20 people leave everything behind to escape war, persecution or terror.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, in 2017, 65.6 million people around the world had to leave their homes because of war, hunger, violence, or because of the communities they belong to.

The British Red Cross say there are 118,995 refugees living in the UK, and in 2018, he UN said that the UK offered protection to 15,891 people.

Of these, 42% (or 6,628) were children.

However, a recent survey by the charity The British Red Cross suggests that almost a quarter of British children do not know the meaning of the word "refugee".

What is a refugee?

A refugee is a person who has been forced to leave their country in order to escape war, persecution, or natural disaster.

Hundreds of thousands of people across the world have left their homes and lives behind in the search of a new life somewhere safe and many of these people are children.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNRA) there are over 170,000 unaccompanied children worldwide - that's children travelling without any parents.

They say, "Thousands of children become separated from their parents or lose them to violence. They are left with no choice but to endure long journeys to safety on their own."

The charity Refugee Action claims that, at the end of 2017, the country hosting the most refugees was Turkey - home to 3.5 million refugees. Other significant host countries for refugees were Pakistan (1.4 million), Uganda (1.2 million) and Lebanon (998,850).

What happens to refugees?

Refugees leaving their countries often take long journeys by car, lorry, boat or even on foot to get to safety.

Many times these journeys are dangerous and some people don't make it to their final destination.

They can sometimes struggle to find shelter, food and water.

Often they gather in places called refugee camps - giant camps with many thousands of people living there, often in poor conditions.

What are refugee camps like?

Thousands of people end up in refugee camps, where conditions are often cramped and overcrowded.

Refugee camps are usually managed by charities and can be as big as cities and aim to offer some form of safety.

Some camps have hospitals and even schools where kids can continue their education.

Other camps have nothing at all.

What is an asylum seeker?

Once many of the refugees reach somewhere safe, they can remain a refugee or decide to ask for asylum - permission to stay in that country.

This then makes them an asylum seeker.

An asylum seeker is a person who flees their home country, enters another country and applies for the right to international protection and to stay in that country. People are meant to ask for asylum in the first safe country they arrive in.

In the UK, asylum seekers do not have the same rights as a refugee or a British citizen would. For example, asylum seekers aren't allowed to work. They must rely on state support. Housing is provided, but asylum seekers can't choose where it is.

In 2018 29,380 people applied to the UK for asylum.

What is being done to help refugees?

UK and international charities have set up camps where migrants and refugees can get help in different ways, from food to shelter to even schools for kids.

Different countries including the UK have offered thousands of families a new life where they can start over, away from conflicts and issues in their countries.

Many countries have offered food, money and help to those countries that are at war.

However when the number of refugees increases, as we saw with the war in Syria, some governments say they are struggling to cope with the numbers of new arrivals.

In some cases, where refugees end up living can be become a controversial political issue.