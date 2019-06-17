Donald Trump: Why is the US President arguing with London Mayor, Sadiq Khan?

Getty Images

Since American President Donald Trump took on the important role in 2016, there has been a steady flow of public arguments.

From reality stars to heads of other countries and even with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, he's managed to fall out with a fair few people. Now his arguments with the London Mayor Sadiq Khan are making headlines.

Trump's latest tweets claim that the London Mayor is bad at his job and isn't doing enough to stop crime in London.

He called Sadiq Kahn a "disaster" and a "national disgrace".

How did it all start?

As with many of President Trump's arguments, this is a feud that has been going on for a couple of years.

It started in 2015 when Donald Trump called for a complete ban of Muslims entering America after a terrorist attack when he was running for President.

Saidq Kahn called it "outrageous" and told the BBC that he hoped Trump "loses badly".

Since then there have been many comments being fired from both sides through social media and the press.

The dislike seemed to come to a head in the last few weeks with President Trump's state visit to the UK.

Sadiq Khan did not meet with Mr Trump and made it very clear that he did not think that Trump should be welcomed in the UK - and even filmed a video saying that before the President's arrival.

He also gave permission for the famous Donald Trump balloon to fly in London

Mr Trump responded in a tweet as he touched down for his state visit, calling Mr Khan "nasty" and a "stone cold looser".

This weekend, Mr Trump tweeted that Sadiq Kahn wasn't doing enough to stop knife crime in London.

The Mayor of London has not responded to Mr Trump's latest tweets but has tweeted about the violence in London, he said:

"Violent crime has no place in our city, and there's no higher priority for me than Londoners' safety.

"Our @MetPoliceUK Violent Crime Task Force are working round the clock to catch offenders & remove dangerous weapons from our streets."