Soccer Aid 2019: Usain Bolt wows the crowd at charity match

Nigel French/PA Wire Bolt celebrating his goal for the World XI at Soccer Aid 2019

He may not have made it as a professional footballer but Usain Bolt wowed the crowds at Soccer Aid!

Wearing a shirt number of 9.58 (his world record time for the 100m), the Jamaican sprint legend scored for the World XI.

He outsmarted former Liverpool defender and Sky sports pundit Jamie Carragher.

To make things even better, his World side beat England 3-1 on penalties after the main match ended up as a 2-2 draw.

The best result though was the money raised - with over £6.7 million donated for children's charity Unicef.

Reuters Bolt outsmarting former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher

Bolt is a big football fan and supports Manchester United.

He has said before that the Red Devils should sign him up!

"For me, if I could get to play for Manchester United, that would be like a dream come true. Yes, that would be epic" Usain Bolt , Sprint legend

After he finished sprinting, Bolt tried his hand playing football for some smaller clubs.

On 21 August 2018, (his 32nd birthday), Bolt first started training with Australian club Central Coast Mariners of the A-League.

Then he was offered a two-year contract from Maltese club, Valletta, which he turned down in October 2018.

Getty Images Bolt captained the World XI that won Soccer Aid 2019 on penalties

In January 2019, Bolt announced that he would not be pursuing a career in football, saying his "sports life is over".

We'd still love to see him on the football field again though - any time!