Fortnite: Pro-am Summer Block Party won by RL Grime and Airwaks

Fortnite/ Epic Games

Karim 'Airwaks' Benghalia and American music producer RL Grime have won Fortnite's second Pro-Am tournament during day two of the Fortnite Summer Block Party.

The competition which matches a professional player (Pro) with a celebrity amateur (Am) was part of the two-day live-festival put on by Fortnite creators Epic Games in California.

50 celebrities and 50 pro-gamers took part, including live-streamers like Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins, Dennis 'Cloakzy' Lepore, Imane 'Pokimane' Anys.

Celebrities like Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie, former American football player Marshawn Lynch and comedian Hannibal Buress also too part.

The first official game of the event easily went to RL Grime and Airwaks, by getting an amazing 16 eliminations total, giving them 26 points to start off the event.

In the second game, audiences got a hint of what they might see at the Fortnite World Cup with pros Aydan Conrad and 'BuckeFPS' locked in a heated one-on-one.

But it was RL Grime and Airways who won $1,000,000 for charities of their choice, with 23 eliminations and 40 points over three games.

Aydan didn't go home empty-handed, however, as he and his celeb partners, pop act and Lost Kings , grabbed $500,000 for their charities.

Who else were people talking about?

@Ewok/Twitter 13-year-old gamer Soleil 'Ewok' Wheeler doesn't let deafness hold her back from enjoying gaming

13-year-old gamer Soleil 'Ewok' Wheeler also attracted a lot of attention.

Having played for just over a year, the gamer's popularity has rocketed in the last few months getting her thousands of followers.

Getty Images American football player Kurt Benkert teamed up with 13-year0-old gamer Ewok

Ewok, who is deaf, teamed up with American football player Kurt Benkert for the Pro-Am with Benkert learning American sign language to communicate better with the gamer.

Fortnite has an internal sound visualizer for players who have impaired hearing so Ewok says she isn't at any disadvantage, in fact she says that being deaf means she concentrates even more on the visuals.