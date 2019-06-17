Baby Archie: New pictures of Prince Louis and Archie shared for Father's Day

Sussexroyal/Instagram

To mark Fathers Day the royal princes have released two new pictures of their sons.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan released a new image on social media of their son Archie.

The caption read "Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex!"

The snap of Archie grasping his dad's had is a rare insight into the life of the six-week-old tot as the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have asked for privacy as they enjoy the first few weeks of their son's life.

KensingtonRoyal/Instagram

Photos were also shared of father of three Prince William with his youngest son Prince Louis.

Kensington Palace shared two beautiful images - one of Prince William with youngest son, Prince Louis and the other alongside dad, Prince Charles.

The first picture sees Prince William making faces at one-year-old Louis while he's perched on a rope swing.

Although some people were asking where Princess Charlotte and Prince George were, fans can't get enough of the cute snaps of Louis and Archie!