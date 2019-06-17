play
Baby Archie: New pictures of Prince Louis and Archie shared for Father's Day

Last updated at 06:14
Archie grabbing his dad Prince harry's hand.Sussexroyal/Instagram

To mark Fathers Day the royal princes have released two new pictures of their sons.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan released a new image on social media of their son Archie.

The caption read "Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex!"

The snap of Archie grasping his dad's had is a rare insight into the life of the six-week-old tot as the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have asked for privacy as they enjoy the first few weeks of their son's life.

Prince William with Prince Louis on a rope swing.KensingtonRoyal/Instagram

Photos were also shared of father of three Prince William with his youngest son Prince Louis.

Kensington Palace shared two beautiful images - one of Prince William with youngest son, Prince Louis and the other alongside dad, Prince Charles.

The first picture sees Prince William making faces at one-year-old Louis while he's perched on a rope swing.

Although some people were asking where Princess Charlotte and Prince George were, fans can't get enough of the cute snaps of Louis and Archie!

