Top Gear: Motoring show back with new presenters

Freddie Flintoff (right) and Paddy McGuinness (middle) join racing driver Chris Harris in the line up

Top Gear returns tonight at 8pm with new presenters Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness joining the team.

The team travel the world testing cars, and compete in a series of challenges against each other and other people. The new series is set to be more accessible to non car enthusiasts.

The motoring show has seen several changes in its presenter line-up over the past few years since Jeremy Clarkson was dropped from the the show in 2015. Fellow presenters Richard Hammond and James May also left as a result.

McGuinness and Flintoff replace actor Matt LeBlanc and motoring journalist Rory Reid from the last series, although Reid will present the show's sister channel Top Gear: Extra Gear.

Some people say the chemistry between the presenters is the best in years

Andrew Flintoff, more commonly known as Freddie Flintoff, is a former England cricket captain, he had was also a professional boxer and is now the new presenter of Top Gear.

Flintoff got the job in a screen test to see if he would be the right person for the job. He said "I was a bit competitive with it, I really wanted it".

Paddy McGuinness (middle) said the reception in the live studio was "emotional"

The trio are working so well together that they have already signed up to a second series and have gone down well with live studio audiences.

Paddy McGuinness was elated after the first studio recording, in an interview he said that "for literally two or three days after the first recording I was on cloud nine".

Becoming a Top Gear presenter isn't easy, you've got to talk and drive which can be tricky, something Chris Harris thinks some presenters in the past that "couldn't do".

He also thinks that "presenters have to come with a base level of car knowledge and car love".