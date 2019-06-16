Hundreds of people out of homes after serious floods in Lincolnshire

Press Association Two months' worth of rain fell in just two days in Wainfleet, Lincolnshire

The weather has been pretty miserable recently, and the heavy rain has been causing problems in parts of the UK.

Hundreds of people had to spend the night away from their homes after severe flooding in Lincolnshire.

580 homes were evacuated in the town of Wainfleet after two months' worth of rain fell in just two days.

Lincolnshire Police said residents in about 140 postcodes should be prepared to be away from their homes "for around 48 hours".

They've been asked to stay with friends and family or go to a centre set up at school in nearby Skegness.

The Met Office is predicting more rain over the next few days so more flood alerts might be issued for the region.