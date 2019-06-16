play
Watch Newsround

Hundreds of people out of homes after serious floods in Lincolnshire

Last updated at 11:58
comments
View Comments
Flooding in WainfleetPress Association
Two months' worth of rain fell in just two days in Wainfleet, Lincolnshire

The weather has been pretty miserable recently, and the heavy rain has been causing problems in parts of the UK.

Hundreds of people had to spend the night away from their homes after severe flooding in Lincolnshire.

580 homes were evacuated in the town of Wainfleet after two months' worth of rain fell in just two days.

Lincolnshire Police said residents in about 140 postcodes should be prepared to be away from their homes "for around 48 hours".

They've been asked to stay with friends and family or go to a centre set up at school in nearby Skegness.

The Met Office is predicting more rain over the next few days so more flood alerts might be issued for the region.

More like this

Child-in-wellies-jumping-in-a-puddle
play
1:12

Why has it been so wet recently and when will it stop raining?

Flooding

Heavy rainfall causes floods and closes roads

Residents sand bag their houses as flooding hits Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire

Storm Bronagh causes flooding in parts of the UK

Wave hitting wall in Scotland

Severe flooding hits parts of UK

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

A dad hugs her dad while holding a Father's Day card

Father's Day: What does your dad mean to you?

comments
12
Protesters attend a rally against a controversial extradition law proposal in Hong Kong on 9 June 2019

More huge protests in Hong Kong over controversial law change

Chris Froome

Team GB cyclist focused on getting better after crash

comments
2
Newsround Home