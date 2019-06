More than 100,000 entries were received in this year's 500 words competition. We speak to some of the winners and the man who created it.

Chris Evans launched the 500 words competition in 2011. Since then there have been more than 900,000 entries.

We caught up with Mya who won the silver award in the 5-9 category with Eve who won gold in the same category.

We speak to both about their books and the competition.