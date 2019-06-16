play
Father's Day: What does your dad mean to you?

Last updated at 07:30
A dad hugs her dad while holding a Father's Day cardGetty Images

Today is Father's Day so we want to know what your dad means to you.

It's all about celebrating fathers and father-figures like grandfathers, step-dads and carers.

What do you love about them the most and what are you doing to make them feel special?

You might love how they can cheer you up on a bad day or that they can cook your favourite meal.

Maybe you've made them a Father's Day card or you're planning on spending some time together.

Whatever you're up to, let us know in the comments below.

