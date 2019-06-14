BBC 500 Words: Book about chicken crossing the road wins Radio 2 contest

David Walliams with Esme Harrison-Jones, one of the two gold winners

A story about chickens trying to cross the road has won this year's BBC 500 Words contest.

Judges picked author Esme Harrison-Jones as the 'clucky' winner in the 10 to 13 age category.

Her story 'Why did the Chicken?' was then read out by top children's author, and Britain's Got Talent Judge, David Walliams to millions on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

Esme also got to meet Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and other famous people.

Another story called 'Snow Blood Window Frame', a modern version of Snow White and written by Eve Molloy, was the gold winner in the 5 to 9 category.

The runners-up in the two categories were read by Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, former Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq, actor Michael Sheen and Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig.

Helen Oxenbury (right) illustrator of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, also illustrated Eve Molloy's story Snow Blood Window Frame, a modern version of Snow white.

Former BBC Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans, who created and launched 500 Words in 2011, was also at the ceremony as head judge.

The two gold winners will receive Evans' height in books and a tour of a CBBC TV show, while the winners' schools will also be sent 500 books.

The six finalists also had drawings created for them by such well-known illustrators from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Horrid Henry and Imelda and the Goblin King books.

Over 100,000 entries were received this year, taking the total number of stories submitted since the competition's started to more than 900,000.

Some of the children who sent in stories this year were chosen at random to attend the final.