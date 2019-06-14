Why has Selena Gomez deleted Instagram?

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Selena Gomez is worried by how much people are spending their lives online

Selena Gomez says she deleted Instagram from her phone because it made her feel "depressed".

The 26-year-old said social media negatively affected her self-esteem and that "it would make me feel not good about myself, and look at my body differently".

The singer added that despite having more than 152 million Instagram followers, she doesn't go on it much.

Selena has spoken frequently in the past about how she's had to delete Instagram off her phone after receiving abuse from trolls or getting overwhelmed by comments from fans.

I used to use it a lot but I think it's become really unhealthy for young people, including myself, to spend all of their time fixating on all of these comments and letting this stuff in. Selena Gomez

But Selena's not the first celeb to take a break from social media.

Read on to find out which other stars have also needed a digital detox.

Ed Sheeran

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Ed didn't use social media for ONE WHOLE YEAR.

In December 2015, Ed announced he'd be taking a break from social media, and decided not to have a mobile phone either.

"I've had such an amazing ride over the last five years but I find myself seeing the world through a screen and not my eyes so I'm taking this opportunity of me not having to be anywhere or do anything to travel the world and see everything I missed," he posted on Facebook.

After a year off social media, Sheeran returned to Instagram, but hasn't tweeted since 2017.

Justin Bieber

Gotham/GC Images

In 2016, Bieber shut down his Instagram account, after receiving hurtful comments from fans aimed at his girlfriend at the time, Sofia Richie.

He returned soon after, sharing photos from his tour as well as throwback snapshots.

But earlier this year, the star took to Instagram to tell fans that he is taking a break from music and he hasn't been feeling himself lately, but that they shouldn't worry about him.

Millie Bobby Brown

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Actress Millie Bobby Brown quit Twitter in June 2018 after Twitter users began attacking the star with a homophobic meme.

The actress made a very brief reappearance in January 2019, tweeting, "hi. i missed u."

Millie has also spoken out about bullying and trolling on social media, with her work helping her to become the youngest person ever to make Time Magazine's 100 most influential people list in 2018.

Need more help with staying safe online If you are worried about feeling sad or anxious there is lots of advice on BBC Own It https://www.bbc.com/ownit

Taylor Swift

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Back in October 2015, Tay-tay said "people might need a break" from her, and began posting less on Instagram and Twitter.

She was hardly posting at all until the release of her 2017 album Reputation, when she decided to put up teasers for the album.

Taylor returned to it fully later that year.