England v Argentina: An age-old football rivalry

England face old rivals Argentina in their second match of the Fifa Women's World Cup on Friday evening.

Their manager Phil Neville says the team must "handle the occasion" and "manage the emotion" ahead of the match.

However, you may be wondering why the two nations have a famous football rivalry.

Here are a few momentous occasions throughout history in the men's game that have shaped this sporting feud.

'The Hand of God' - World Cup 1986

You may have heard this phrase when people mention Argentine footballing legend, Diego Maradona.

This is because it was a key moment in English football history, which led to the Three Lions being knocked out of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Maradona committed the ultimate act of unsporting behaviour by raising his arm above his head and knocking the ball into the back of the net with his hand.

The goal made all the difference, as it gave the Argentines the upper-hand (pun definitely intended) in the match.

After the win, Maradona told reporters the goal was scored "a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God".

Many England fans have never forgiven him but he is still a legend to the Argentine people.

Michael Owen's wonder-goal - World Cup 1998

Michael Owen, who, at his peak, played for Liverpool and Real Madrid, made his World Cup debut aged 18 at the 1998 championships in France.

During their knock-out match against Argentina, Owen scored what is widely considered to be one of England's greatest ever goals.

He skilfully dribbled the ball from the centre circle, past three players and booted it into the top left-hand corner.

It was seen as the moment Owen announced himself on the world scene.

David Beckham's red card - World Cup 1998

However, during the same match, England star David Beckham, who was then the poster boy for the World Cup, was handed a famous red card.

He had been fouled by Diego Simeone, who now is the Atletico Madrid manager, bringing them both to the ground.

As Simeone got up, Beckham swung his leg out hitting the Argentine player, who dramatically fell to the floor.

The referee sent Beckham off, causing newspapers all over the UK to blame him for England being knocked out of the tournament.

World Cup 2002

England and Argentina were once again drawn against each other in the group stage of the 2002 World Cup.

England fans' fears were brought back to the surface. Would it happen again? Could David Beckham put the past behind him?

Yes he could!

Many people felt he redeemed himself for 1998's mishap, scoring the only goal of the game - a penalty following a foul on Michael Owen by the now Tottenham manager, Mauricio Pochettino!

England won 1-0 and progressed to the knockout stage - Argentina failed to make it out of the group.

That famous friendly in 2005

The most recent men's game between the two nations was a friendly in 2005.

Both teams had already qualified for the 2006 World Cup so it was a good opportunity to see how they were shaping up.

They both fielded full-strength teams but it was England who came out on top, coming twice from behind to beat the Argentines 3-2.

Once again, it was Michael Owen who was the star of the show, scoring two goals in the dying moments.

A young Wayne Rooney also scored that day - wonder what ever happened to him!?