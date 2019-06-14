Who will replace Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea?

With Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri set to be confirmed as Juventus boss, the position at Stamford Bridge needs filling - we look at who are the front runners to replace him...
Frank Lampard is a bonafide Chelsea legend having made 429 appearances and scoring 147 goals for the club. He is currently occupying the manager's office at Championship side Derby County, and almost led them back to the Premier League. But having just the one season as a manager under his belt, is he ready for the so-called "big league"? Many think he is the favourite to fill the vacant position but it may be too soon.
One person who has plenty of experience in football management is Rafael Benitez. He has already had a turn at being the Blues boss, filling the position in the 2012-13 season, picking up the Europa League trophy along the way. Rafa's CV also features the Champions League win with Liverpool in 2005, and the Championship title with Newcastle in 2017.
Now, here is a man who has history at Chelsea... the currently unemployed Jose Mourinho! Jose first managed the Blues in 2004, winning the club's first Premier League trophy. After several successful seasons, he was poached by Inter Milan. He returned to the club in 2013, once again leading the club to the league title a year later.
How about former Juventus manager Max Allegri? He has said he intends to take a year out of football but could the Chelsea job be enough to tempt him? He has had a successful time at Juve - five league titles on the trot! Chelsea won't say no to him will they?
He might be the "new kid on the block" compared to some of the other candidates, but Erik ten Hag has had an impressive few years at Dutch side Ajax. This year he has led the very young side to the Eredivisie league title and even saw them compete in the Champions League semi-final against Tottenham.
Former France manager Laurent Blanc was, until 2016, top boss at Paris Saint-Germain. He led them to three Ligue 1 titles and won the domestic treble in 2016. He hasn't been in management for a few years - is he ready to return to the touchline?
And then there's Watford manager Javi Gracia. The Spaniard had a brilliant season with the Hornets, taking them to the FA Cup Final and helping them finish with their highest points tally ever in the top flight. Watford fans will not want to see him go any time soon!