Left: Yusuf, 9, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Yusuf loves his mum’s cooking though he makes scrambled eggs and toast all on his own. His role models are Batman and his mother. Right: Tharkish (10) and Mierra (8) Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Tharkish and Mierra live with their mum and dad in a public housing project in Bukit Jalil, a suburb of Kuala Lumpur. Tharkish’s favourite food is Puttu, steamed ground rice layered with coconut and topped with bananas and palm sugar. Mierra says her diet is healthy because her mom avoids foods with preservatives and additives, though after her Daily Bread portrait, she still thinks she could eat less processed food.