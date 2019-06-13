play
Watch Newsround

Serena Williams shares why she's braiding her daughter Olympia's hair

Last updated at 17:42
comments
View Comments
Serena Williams plaiting her daughter Olympia's hairSerenawilliams/Instagram

Serena Williams has found the perfect way to bond with her daughter Olympia through plaiting her hair.

The tennis star shared a sweet snap of the duo on Instagram, where she explains why the action of braiding her daughter's hair was so important to her.

The caption says: "Braiding started in Africa with the Himba people of Namibia. We have been braiding her hair for centuries."

"In many African tribes braided hairstyles were a unique way to identify each tribe. Because of the time it would take people would often take the time to socialize."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: Kids speak about their afro-textured curly hair

Williams continued: "It began with the elders braiding their children, then the children would watch and learn from them. The tradition of bonding was carried on for generations, and quickly made its way across the world."

"I am honoured to share this bonding experience with my own daughter and add another generation of historic traditions."

It seems like Olympia was having the time of her life too judging from that huge smile on her face.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

This entry is now closed for comments.

0 comments

Top Stories

Child eating a burger

Fewer burgers and sausages in Scotland's schools

comments
1
lost-toy

The lost toys waiting to be found

comments
4
Number 10 door with question marks

Seven MPs left in race to be next prime minister

comments
9
Newsround Home