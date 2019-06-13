Serena Williams shares why she's braiding her daughter Olympia's hair

Serenawilliams/Instagram

Serena Williams has found the perfect way to bond with her daughter Olympia through plaiting her hair.

The tennis star shared a sweet snap of the duo on Instagram, where she explains why the action of braiding her daughter's hair was so important to her.

The caption says: "Braiding started in Africa with the Himba people of Namibia. We have been braiding her hair for centuries."

"In many African tribes braided hairstyles were a unique way to identify each tribe. Because of the time it would take people would often take the time to socialize."

Williams continued: "It began with the elders braiding their children, then the children would watch and learn from them. The tradition of bonding was carried on for generations, and quickly made its way across the world."

"I am honoured to share this bonding experience with my own daughter and add another generation of historic traditions."

It seems like Olympia was having the time of her life too judging from that huge smile on her face.