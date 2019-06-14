play
Watch Newsround

What to know if you're starting high school

Last updated at 14:58
comments
View Comments
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Starting high school: 'Drawing saved my life.'

The end of the school term is near and the summer holidays are just around the corner!

Many schools in Scotland and Northern Ireland are getting ready to break up at the end of the month.

The majority of schools across the rest of the UK will be shutting their doors in late July.

The end of this school year may mean the end of primary school for some of you.

Moving up to secondary school is an exciting time for many, but the jump can also feel like a pretty scary one.

girl putting hand up in classGetty Images
It's normal to have worries about secondary school, but many people have been in the same position

Are you a current high school student with some good advice for those about to start Year 7? We'd love to hear from you in the comments!

You might have some worries about whether you'll make friends, how you'll get on with your lessons and homework or even if you'll get lost!

If you're currently in this boat, it's important to remember that thousands of people have gone through this and there's lots of advice available to help you out.

BBC Bitesize has some fantastic information covering loads of different topics like myths about teachers, losing old friends and managing classwork.

It also might help having a chat with family members or friends if you're feeling nervous or anxious.

Are you starting secondary school this year? Is there anything you're worried about? Let us know in the comments below!

More like this

School pupils.
play
0:37

Back to school: Get off to a good start this year

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X surprises American school children

A child doing maths homework

Homework : Should your school do it differently?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

grenfell-tower

Two years on from the Grenfell Tower fire

comments
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez deletes her Instagram

comments
The Plant shoe- The world's first ever 100% compostable, organic trainers.

Trainers made completely of plants

Newsround Home