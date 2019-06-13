Toys reunited: National Express wants to find owners of lost toys

CHRIS ROSE
Do you recognise these toys? Are any of them yours?
A coach company has launched a campaign to reunite the toys left on their buses with their owners.
National Express, which has coaches all over the UK, has released some photos hoping that someone will spot their toy.
The campaign - called Toys Reunited - was inspired by Pixar's upcoming new movie, Toy Story 4.
Here are some of the toys waiting to return to their owners.
This patient pooch
CHRIS ROSE
This fishing bear
CHRIS ROSE
These knitted friends
CHRIS ROSE
This dandy lion
CHRIS ROSE
This wandering teddy
CHRIS ROSE
This lost mouse
CHRIS ROSE
This pinecone gathering cutie
CHRIS ROSE
This reclining pup
CHRIS ROSE
This forgotten bear
CHRIS ROSE
