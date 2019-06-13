Toys reunited: National Express wants to find owners of lost toys

CHRIS ROSE

Do you recognise these toys? Are any of them yours?

A coach company has launched a campaign to reunite the toys left on their buses with their owners.

National Express, which has coaches all over the UK, has released some photos hoping that someone will spot their toy.

The campaign - called Toys Reunited - was inspired by Pixar's upcoming new movie, Toy Story 4.

Here are some of the toys waiting to return to their owners.

This patient pooch

This playful pupper was someone's best friend and all she wants is to be found

This fishing bear

Taking a quiet moment's reflection this ted wants to catch up with his owner again

These knitted friends

Feeling a bit blue, this little guy is hoping he can be part of his close knit group of friends again soon. Chin up, at least we've got each other says his pink pal

This dandy lion

This furry friend is watching the clock until he is found

This wandering teddy

Ready to take the long walk home, this guy's putting his best paw forward

This lost mouse

Why so sad mouse? She's remembering the grass being a bit greener on the other side

This pinecone gathering cutie

This little lady is pining for her owner

This reclining pup

We hope this sweet puppy is rescued soon. He looks like he needs a cuddle

This forgotten bear