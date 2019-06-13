play
Harry Potter: Stars unite for Universal's newest roller coaster ride

Last updated at 07:25
Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike AdventureUniversal Orlando

Harry Potter stars reunited to launch a new roller coaster at the Harry Potter theme park in Florida, USA.

Universal which owns the theme park are calling Hagrid's Magical Creature Motorbike Adventures a story-coaster and promise lots of encounters with creatures from the books and films.

Riding on a motorbike, just like Hagrid, or in the sidecar like Harry Potter, visitors can travel over a forest which was planted especially for the ride and through ruins.

The rollercoaster is nearly a mile in length and speeds backwards and forwards and reportedly has the most launches, which catapults cars forward, of any roller coaster in the world - seven to be exact.

Harry-potters-stars-reuniteGetty Images
Tom Felton, James Phelps, Evanna Lynch, Rupert Grint and Oliver Phelps try a levitation spell - not that the roller coaster needs one

Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch, Rupert Grint and brothers James and Oliver Phelps who played Draco Malfoy, Luna Lovegood, Ron Weasley and Fred and George Weasley in the Harry Potter films, surprised fans at the opening of the ride.

The cast members who included Warwick Davis, who played Professor Filius Flitwick, posed for photos and attempted Wingardium Leviosa levitation spells with wands for fans.

It has been 18 years since the first Harry Potter film - Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone - opened in cinemas and 8 years since the last - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 - came out.

