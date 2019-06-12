play
Beano has named THIS school as the funniest in the UK - so what are your funniest jokes?

Beano names school the funniest in the UK

When you think of having a laugh, school might not be the first place that pops into your head.

But maybe that should change after pupils at Castlewood Primary have just been voted the funniest class in Britain.

Students had to submit a joke then all their jokes were whittled down to the final 10 with the readers of the Beano comic finally picking the winner.

Britain's funniest class
The funniest class in the UK

Seven million people voted in the competition.

The class won a huge trophy full of rubber chickens and will be appearing as characters in the comic itself.

That got us thinking, are you as funny as the class that won?

Tell us some of your best jokes in the comments below.

