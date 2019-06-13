The Duchess is launching a gardening competition!

The winner of the competition will have their sculpture revealed at The Duchess's new garden

The Duchess of Cambridge has teamed up with Blue Peter to launch a brand new gardening competition!

She is inviting viewers to design a sculpture for her next Back to Nature Garden which opens at RHS Garden Wisley later this year.

The original garden was revealed at the Chelsea Flower Show last month.

The Duchess is very passionate about the environment and the competition is part of her big mission to get more people involved in nature.

"It encourages creativity, confidence and even a short amount of time - 10-15 minutes outside - makes a huge difference to physical well-being but also to our mental well-being," she said.

Her Royal Highness aims to inspire children, communities and families to spend more time in the great outdoors wherever they live.

The winner of the competition will have their sculpture built and installed at The Duchess's new garden which will be revealed in September.

The Duchess has also created a collection of outdoor activity cards for the garden and the competition's two runners-up will get the chance to design their very own Blue Peter activity card.

The competition opens today and will run until 12pm on June 25th.

For more details on how to enter, be sure to tune into CBBC Blue Peter at 5.30pm this evening and visit www.bbc.co.uk/bluepeter.