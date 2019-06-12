play
Chris Froome: former Tour de France champion is out of the 2019 race

Last updated at 16:58
Chris FroomeGetty Images
Froome won thew Tour de France in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017

UK cycling superstar Chris Froome won't be riding in cycling's biggest race this year.

He's out of the Tour De France after crash in a race in France - and it's being reported that he's broken his leg.

Chris Froome has won cycling's toughest race four times and has also won the Tour of Italy and the Tour of Spain, holding all three titles at the same time.

Chris FroomeGetty Images
Chris Froome won the Dauphine in 2013, 2015 and 2016

He would have been chasing a record-equalling fifth victory in the Tour, which starts in Brussels on 6 July.

Last year he came third after helping his teammate Geriant Thomas to win the famous race.

Geriant Thomas and Chris FroomeAFP/Getty Images
Chris Froome (on the right) congratulates Geriant Thomas for winning the Tour de France in 2018

