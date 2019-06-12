Chris Froome: former Tour de France champion is out of the 2019 race

Getty Images Froome won thew Tour de France in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017

UK cycling superstar Chris Froome won't be riding in cycling's biggest race this year.

He's out of the Tour De France after crash in a race in France - and it's being reported that he's broken his leg.

Chris Froome has won cycling's toughest race four times and has also won the Tour of Italy and the Tour of Spain, holding all three titles at the same time.

Getty Images Chris Froome won the Dauphine in 2013, 2015 and 2016

Who is Chris Froome? Chris Froome is Great Britain's most successful ever road cyclist.

He's won the Tour de France four times

In 2017 he became the first person to win the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espagna (the Tour of Spain) in the same year since 1978.

He was born in Kenya

Froome has also won two Olympic bronze medals

He would have been chasing a record-equalling fifth victory in the Tour, which starts in Brussels on 6 July.

Last year he came third after helping his teammate Geriant Thomas to win the famous race.

AFP/Getty Images Chris Froome (on the right) congratulates Geriant Thomas for winning the Tour de France in 2018