Chris Froome: former Tour de France champion is out of the 2019 race

Getty Images
Froome won thew Tour de France in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017
UK cycling superstar Chris Froome won't be riding in cycling's biggest race this year.
He's out of the Tour De France after crash in a race in France - and it's being reported that he's broken his leg.
Chris Froome has won cycling's toughest race four times and has also won the Tour of Italy and the Tour of Spain, holding all three titles at the same time.
Getty Images
Chris Froome won the Dauphine in 2013, 2015 and 2016
He would have been chasing a record-equalling fifth victory in the Tour, which starts in Brussels on 6 July.
Last year he came third after helping his teammate Geriant Thomas to win the famous race.
AFP/Getty Images
Chris Froome (on the right) congratulates Geriant Thomas for winning the Tour de France in 2018
Your Comments
Join the conversation