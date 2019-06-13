play
Soccer Aid: Which celebrities and players are in the 2019 line-up?

Celebrities and former footballers to take part in Soccer AidUnicef / Soccer Aid

Celebrities and former football players will team up together in this year's Soccer Aid at the home of Chelsea, Stamford Bridge.

The game will be between England and the Rest of the World (ROW).

All the money raised from the match goes to Unicef, a charity which helps children in developing countries around the world.

Soccer Aid for Unicef will be broadcast live on ITV on Sunday 16 June, starting at 6.30pm.

Who's taking part in the match?
F2 FreestylersSOCCER AID
F2 Freestylers Jeremy Lynch (left) and Billy Wingrove (right) will go head to head

F2 Freestylers Jeremy Lynch and Billy Wingrove are known for their football tricks and skills but they'll be up against each other at Soccer Aid.

Jeremy will be representing England with Billy playing for the ROW.

Harry and Jamie Redknapp.Soccer Aid
Harry Redknapp (left) will be the manager of the Rest of the World, son Jamie (right) will play for England

Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp will go up against his son, Jamie.

Harry who won 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' in 2018 will manage the Rest of the World team, while Jamie will be playing for England.

Piers Morgan and Susannah Reid will manage the International TeamSoccer Aid
TV presenters Piers Morgan and Susannah Reid will manage opposing teams

TV presenters Piers Morgan and Susannah Reid from ITV's Good Morning Britain programme will be rivals.

Piers will manage the ROW team with Harry Redknapp, with Susannah managing England with Sam Allardyce.

Rachel Yankey and Katie Chapman.Soccer Aid
Rachel Yankey (left) and Katie Chapman (right)

Women will be playing at Soccer Aid for the first time with former professional players Rachel Yankey and Katie Chapman lining up for England.

Brazilian duo Rosana and Francielle will play for the ROW. Both have featured for Brazil in the Women's World Cup.

Michael Essien and Ricardo CarvalhoSoccer Aid
Michael Essien (left) and Ricardo Carvalho (right) played together at Chelsea

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba will make a return to Stamford Bridge for the ROW and will be joined by former teammates Michael Essien and Ricardo Carvalho.

Former Manchester United striker Eric Cantona and World Cup winner Roberto Carlos will also feature for the ROW.

Ballon d'or winner Michael Owen and former Three Lions midfielder Joe Cole join Jamie Redknapp as England's selection of former players.

