Pocket money: Should you get it for keeping your bedroom tidy?

Getty Images

Martin Lewis, who is a money expert, says children should not be given pocket money for tidying their bedroom.

He says it is because they should keep their bedrooms tidy anyway and not be rewarded for it!

Jobs like washing up, helping to clean the car, filling and emptying the dishwasher might be things you do to help around the house anyway.

But Martin, who is known for his website, "Money Saving Expert" says pocket money should always be earned.

"It is a very important life lesson for children - money is something you should work for", he said.

But what do you think?

Let us know in the comments below the sort of jobs you have to do to earn your pocket money!