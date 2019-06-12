play
Watch Newsround

USA 13 - 0 Thailand: Should you always celebrate scoring goals?

Last updated at 12:15
comments
View Comments
USA-celebrate-win-THAILAND-are-sad-after-losingGetty Images

USA ran riot during their opening World Cup match, scoring 13 - yes - THIRTEEN goals against an inexperienced Thailand team.

It was a record-breaking performance in many ways - USA scored the most number of goals in any World Cup match ever - men's or women's.

But many people have criticised the team for enthusiastically celebrating all 13 goals, which some people feel was insensitive to the Thai players.

We want to know what you feel about this - have your say below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Former USA captain Abby Wambach defended the team, saying some of the team were entitled to celebrate their first ever World Cup goal.

Abby-Wambach-defends-USA-team-for-celebrating-their-13-goalsTwitter/AbbyWambach

Another view was that they should perhaps tone down the celebrations once they were sure they had won the match....

Arlo White is one of the biggest football commentators in America - he suggested maybe holding back a bit.

Arlo-White-says-you-should-stop-celebrating-after-6-or-7-goals.Twitter

But what do you think?

Is it Ok to celebrate scoring no matter what, or do you think being a good sport should come first?

If you can't see this interactive element, click here.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

March-for-climate-change-in-London.

Climate change: UK commits to nearly zero carbon emissions by 2050

comments
mario

The incredible 140-year legacy of Nintendo

comments
Anne Frank.

Remembering Anne Frank: The girl who wrote a diary read by millions

comments
10
Newsround Home