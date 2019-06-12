USA 13 - 0 Thailand: Should you always celebrate scoring goals?

Getty Images

USA ran riot during their opening World Cup match, scoring 13 - yes - THIRTEEN goals against an inexperienced Thailand team.

It was a record-breaking performance in many ways - USA scored the most number of goals in any World Cup match ever - men's or women's.

But many people have criticised the team for enthusiastically celebrating all 13 goals, which some people feel was insensitive to the Thai players.

We want to know what you feel about this - have your say below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Former USA captain Abby Wambach defended the team, saying some of the team were entitled to celebrate their first ever World Cup goal.

Another view was that they should perhaps tone down the celebrations once they were sure they had won the match....

Arlo White is one of the biggest football commentators in America - he suggested maybe holding back a bit.

But what do you think?

Is it Ok to celebrate scoring no matter what, or do you think being a good sport should come first?

