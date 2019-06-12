Calls for 5G ban at Glastonbury Festival

Getty Images

The new speedy 5G mobile network is set to be trialled at this year's Glastonbury festival for the very first time.

The event, which will run from June 26 to June 30, will host over 200,000 music lovers.

Attendees will be some of the first people to test the latest generation of mobile network before it is rolled out across several cities in the UK later this year.

As long as they have a phone that is compatible with 5G.

However, not everybody welcomes the superfast technology.

Fears surrounding its safety have led some campaigners to petition for its ban at the world-famous festival.

Residents of Glastonbury town have also expressed concerns over 5G, with some even taking the issue up with the local council - now Glastonbury council has voted against the introduction of 5G in the town.

They want more research to be done on the technology.

Why are people calling for the 5G ban?

Getty Images Some people feel 5G technology may negatively impact people's health and the environment

The mobile operator EE first announced plans to trial 5G at Glastonbury Festival back in April.

The company was the first to launch 5G at the end of May, with a number of other providers set to offer the technology throughout the UK this year.

But those opposed to it say that not enough testing has been done to ensure 5G technology is safe.

Some 5G experts say there is no evidence that the technology is dangerous., but other scientists do feel more research into 5G still needs to be done.