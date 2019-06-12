Women's World Cup: Six things we loved during week one

Getty Images

The Fifa Women's World Cup kicked off a whole week ago and what a week it has been!

We have seen some silky skills, some controversial moments and some spectacular goals.

Here are some of the best things we have seen over the last seven days of World Cup football.

England v Scotland was the UK's most-watched women's football match ever!

A staggering 6.1 million viewers tuned into the England v Scotland match on Sunday afternoon, making it the UK's most watched women's football match of all time!

Maybe you were one of them?

Did you know that just before the teams kicked off in Nice, England's men were playing Switzerland in the Nations League third place play-off to a television audience of 1.236 million people.

But who's counting?!

Scotland's first ever World Cup goal

Women's World Cup 2019: Claire Emslie thunders the ball past Karen Bardsley as Scotland make it 2-1 against England

Scotland may have been the underdogs in their opening match, and were ranked 17 placed below their rivals, but they didn't let that stop them producing some moments of brilliance.

Claire Emslie entered her name into the record books, taking advantage of some poor defending from England captain Steph Houghton, and thwacked the ball right into the top corner to score her country's first ever World Cup goal.

Slam dunks, selfies and specs!

We have seen some brilliant goal celebrations in this World Cup so far...

We have a feeling many of these players have been practicing in the dressing rooms!

From Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan pretending to take basketball free throw, to the whole Norway team and their fake "selfie", and Ellen White's specs celebrations, we are loving the creativity and can't wait to see what else these players have to offer!

Buchanan brings out basketball celebration after scoring for Canada

Norway celebrate goal with 'fake selfie' celebration

Women's World Cup 2019: The Lionesses double their lead over Scotland with a goal from Ellen White

A dramatic late winner for Italy!

Juventus star Barbara Bonansea scored a brilliant last minute goal to help Italy win their opening match against tough opponents Australia.

This is Italy's first World Cup for 20 years, and they had to come back from a goal down to beat one of the tournament's favourites.

There were wild celebrations as the final whistle blew and all of a sudden the tournament is wide open!

Bonansea scores Italy winner against Australia

Dutch midfielder Lieke Martens' super skills

Back in the 1970's there was a brilliant Dutch footballer called Johan Cruyff, who "invented" a piece of skill so impressive it was named after him.

The "Cruyff turn" has been attempted by brilliant footballers ever since, but rarely with the smoothness of the man himself... until now.

Dutch player Lieke Martens performed a perfectly silky Cruyff turn during the Netherland's match against New Zealand and we loved it!

Have a watch below, and maybe even give it a go next time your playing football!

Women's World Cup 2019: Lieke Martens or Johan Cruyff? Whose turn is better?

The USA were just too good...

USA ran riot during their opening match, scoring 13 - yes - THIRTEEN goals against an inexperienced Thailand team.

Women's World Cup 2019: Watch as world champions USA demolish Thailand 13-0

Many people say they should not have enthusiastically celebrated all 13 goals, which some people feel was insensitive to the Thai players.

If all this happened in just seven days, we cannot wait to see what happens in the coming weeks!

