Canada to ban single-use plastic by 2021

Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, announced on Monday that they will be banning 'harmful' single-use plastic by 2021.

Inspired by similar legislation passed by other countries and the European Union, the Canadian government says they will set targets for companies that create or sell plastic products so they are more responsible for their plastic waste.

The war on plastic has becoming increasingly important to world governments and leaders, with many saying urgent work needs to be done to stop plastic pollution.

In May, the United Nations said 180 countries had agreed on a deal to reduce the amount of plastic waste entering the world's waters.

Canada has not yet decided exactly which single-use plastics they will ban.

They say this decision will happen after a scientific review into which plastics are most harmful.

It is thought that plastic bags, bottles, straws and cutlery could all be part of the new ban list.

At the moment, Canada is only recycling 10% of their plastic waste.

It is hoped this new ban will reduce the amount of plastic waste dramatically.