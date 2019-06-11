play
Watch Newsround

UK weather: Flood alerts, sinkholes and a lot of rain

Last updated at 08:02
comments
View Comments
Lorries in KentPA / Gareth Fuller
Drivers have been warned about surface water

Forecasters are predicting a month's worth of rain to fall today.

The bad weather is already causing problems. Two sinkholes have appeared on the M25, a major motorway near London meaning Police had to close parts of the road in both directions.

A total of 31 flood alerts are in place across the country, with some areas set to see up to 60mm of rain, particularly over the first half of the day.

June is now likely to be the wettest on record, with yellow weather warnings issued for the coming week.

Two students in Sussex rainPA / Gareth Fuller
June is expected to be the wettest on record

Weather warnings remain in place for most of Tuesday, with forecasters predicting parts of the UK could get more than 100mm of rain this week.

National Rail has warned that some trains will be affected.

The Environment Agency has issued three flood warnings in south-east England, for the River Wandle at Morden, south London, the Emm Brook at Wokingham and Ravensbourne at Bromley.

More like this

Image of a whirlwind and a rainbow

How well do you know your weird weather?

The road initially plummeted in a roughly square shape

What is a sinkhole?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Branded-football-at-Women's-World-Cup.

Women's World Cup: Who are you supporting?

comments
just-dance-ubisoft-release

E3 announcements: Marvel Avengers game and Just Dance 2020

comments
dinosaur-fostoria-dhimbangunmal

A new shiny dinosaur species found!

comments
Newsround Home