Women's World Cup: Who are you supporting and why?

Last updated at 07:23
The Women's World Cup is underway in France with some pretty exciting matches taking place already.

As the name suggests 24 teams from all over the world are competing.

It's held every four years and the USA are the current title holders after they won in 2015.

There are plenty of matches still to play with the final set to take place on 7 July.

Ricky went to an international school in Nice, southern France, to find out what pupils there think about the competition so far.

Women's World Cup: Kids tell us who they're supporting

We want to know who are you supporting and why?

Do you have a favourite team or top player?

What has been the best moment of the tournament so far?

Let us know in the comments below.

