Nations League: Pickford 'nervous' about TAKING a penalty

Jordan Pickford has spoken about how nervous he was to be on the other side of the penalty spot, after the keeper TOOK a spot kick at the end of England's Nations League play-off against Switzerland.

With the final score 0-0, the clash went to penalties.

The keeper was hailed a hero after saving England in the shoot-out, after the first 11 penalties were all scored.

But Jordan even took - and scored - a penalty himself.

"We always say, 'Do what it takes to win a game'," he said, "and I was a bit nervous taking my penalty - but I'm not nervous saving them."

"I picked my spot and I always seem to be able to get a goal, but I've never taken one in a real game, so I was a bit nervous."

The result means England finish third in the Nations League tournament.

This is the first time that the side have finished third in a major international tournament since Euro 1968.