Nations League: Pickford 'nervous' about TAKING a penalty

Last updated at 09:16
Jordan-Pickford-takes-his-penalty.Press Association
Jordan Pickford has said that he was nervous about taking his penalty

Jordan Pickford has spoken about how nervous he was to be on the other side of the penalty spot, after the keeper TOOK a spot kick at the end of England's Nations League play-off against Switzerland.

With the final score 0-0, the clash went to penalties.

The keeper was hailed a hero after saving England in the shoot-out, after the first 11 penalties were all scored.

But Jordan even took - and scored - a penalty himself.

"We always say, 'Do what it takes to win a game'," he said, "and I was a bit nervous taking my penalty - but I'm not nervous saving them."

"I picked my spot and I always seem to be able to get a goal, but I've never taken one in a real game, so I was a bit nervous."

The result means England finish third in the Nations League tournament.

This is the first time that the side have finished third in a major international tournament since Euro 1968.

