Ryan Reynolds' mum on Instagram has made everybody lol

Instagram/vancityreynolds When Ryan Reynolds posted a picture of himself with Hugh Jackman on Instagram, his mum had something to say about it

Ryan Reynolds celebrated National Best Friend Day in the US in a very Ryan Reynolds way - by making fun of two of his good friends, Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman.

The Detective Pikachu star posted the photo above with the caption "Happy #BestFriendsDay to Jake Gyllenhaal (not pictured)", as the photo of course features The Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman, with whom Ryan famously has a fun rivalry.

But it's a response on the post from none other than Ryan's mum that has made everyone laugh.

"Let's make that Hugh!" she said, asking him to correct his picture.

It would appear that Ryan did not overly appreciate his mum calling out his comedy on social media - although we suspect he was joking!

"Mom, please don't comment on my Instagram posts," he said.

Instagram/vancityreynolds

But his mum had more to say.

"Ahhhhh..... just try to keep me out!!!" she said in response to his message.

This got us thinking, would you mind if adults in your family commented on your posts like this?

