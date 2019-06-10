Ed Sheeran tops list of most-played artists in 2018

Ed Sheeran has topped a list of the most-played artists on the radio last year - in spite of the fact he didn't actually release any new music during this time!
It is the third time in four years that he's been the UK's most-played artist. He is joined in the top ten by Little Mix, Rita Ora, Jess Glynne and Calvin Harris.
The list is released every year and it shows how much different music and artists are played in certain places.
The full top 10 list was as follows:
- Ed Sheeran
- Calvin Harris
- Little Mix
- Rita Ora
- Coldplay
- Pink
- Clean Bandit
- Dua Lipa
- George Ezra
- Jess Glynne
The list not only showed the top 10 artists on the radio, but also the most-played songs.
These were:
- Portugal The Man - Feel It Still
- Rudimental & Jess Glynne - These Days
- Liam Payne & Rita Ora - For You
- Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa - One Kiss
- George Ezra - Shotgun
- Paloma Faith & Sigala - Lullaby
- Rita Ora - Anywhere
- David Guetta & Sia - Flames
- George Ezra - Paradise
- Pink - What About Us?
Interestingly, top single Feel It Still was actually released in 2017 - the year before! - but it was still being played enough in 2018 to top the list.
List compiled by music royalty body PPL
