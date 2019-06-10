E3 2019: Project Scarlett, Keanu Reeves and more

Getty Images

Microsoft has made a big announcement - a new console is coming, which is due to go on sale before the end of 2020.

The games maker promised it would be the "biggest leap" over previous consoles.

Called Project Scarlett, Microsoft said the new device would be four times more powerful than Xbox One X.

Along with this, it announced some brand new games, including Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Minecraft Dungeons and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

What is E3 and why does it matter for gamers?

Xbox boss Phil Spencer strongly hinted that the new console was designed to take advantage of the latest capabilities of the internet, but he did not give any details about this.

Why is Project Scarlett such a big deal for Microsoft?

The announcement of a new console is exciting for many fans of Xbox.

While Microsoft did not reveal how much the console would cost or what it would look like, it showed 13 minutes of footage to prove what the new machine could do.

It promised that it will be able to display 8K graphics (that's four times more resolution than an HD television), play at 120 frames per second (most screens in the UK play at 25 or 50 frames per second) and that a new solid state drive that would help to reduce how long it takes for a game to load.

Many people are excited to see what this new technology will look like, but the console will not be released until Christmas next year.

What else has happened E3?

Keanu Reeves - who will be voicing Duke Caboom in the next Toy Story instalment - was a surprise guest for a brand new Microsoft game.

He will be featured in the game which takes place in a futuristic dystopia.

One fan was overwhelmed to see the actor on stage, shouting: "You're breathtaking."

Keanu returned the compliment.

What is next in the E3 schedule?

There is still lots to come for the E3 conference.

Check out the presentation times below.

Ubisoft - Monday 10 June - (9pm UK time)

Square Enix - Tuesday 11 June - (2am UK time)

Nintendo - Tuesday 11 June - (5pm UK time)

Big players like Sony Playstation and EA have pulled out this year, saying that they will find other ways of promoting new products to their audience.

Some think that E3 conferences are a bit old-fashioned now that there are platforms like Twitch and YouTube on which to announce new releases.

But there seems to be plenty of E3 fans who disagree.

Are you excited for more announcements? Do you get excited when big events like E3 take place? Let us know in the comments.