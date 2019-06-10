Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger got married

@prattprattpratt / Instagram

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have got married!

The pair, who got engaged in January this year, tied the knot on Saturday.

Katherine, who is a writer, is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger - famous for his action film roles and for being a former governor of the State of California.

Chris Pratt has starred in many movies including the Marvel Avengers series as space cowboy Starlord and as velociraptor handler Owen Grady in Jurassic World.

On Instagram, the pair shared similar posts saying: "Yesterday was the best day of our lives!"

The two have been together since last year and only went public with their relationship in December 2018. They celebrated their wedding with their friends and family.

Instagram/Chris Pratt Chris and Katherine announced their engagement earlier this year

In their post on Instagram, they said: "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional."

"We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives."