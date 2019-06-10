Women's World Cup 2019: England beat Scotland 2-1

Getty Images / Marc Atkins Nikita Parris scores England's first goal during the 2019 Women's World Cup

England have beaten Scotland 2-1 in their opening game of the Women's World Cup.

A penalty spot goal from Nikita Parris put England in the lead, which was followed by another from Ellen White just before the second half.

Scotland - making their World Cup debut - were able to take advantage of a slower second half for England, with Scotland's Claire Emslie scoring following a poor pass from England captain Steph Houghton.

Unfortunately for Scotland, the equaliser never came, but it was a huge improvement on the 6-0 defeat against England at Euro 2017.

Scotland currently ranks number 20 in the game - 17 positions lower than the England side.

Phil Neville's England face Argentina in Le Havre on Friday (8pm) and Scotland's next Group D game sees them take on Japan in Rennes the same day at 2pm.