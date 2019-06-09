China extradition bill: Why are people protesting in Hong Kong?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Protestors take to the streets in Hong Kong

Hundreds of thousands of people, dressed in white, are marching through Hong Kong, in Asia, in its biggest protest in years.

The protestors are angry about a change to the laws there, which they fear could let China target people opposed to how it runs the city.

The demonstrations are expected to be the biggest since the 2014 Umbrella Movement, which also saw hundreds of thousands take to the streets.

Read below to find out more about the relationship between Hong Kong and China, and why people are protesting.

The history of Hong Kong and China

EPA Hong Kong and China - one country, two systems

Hong Kong is a region in southeast Asia, smaller than the area of Greater London.

It has a population of roughly seven million people.

It was run by the UK until 1997, when control of the city was handed over to China.

But a special agreement with China - called "one country, two systems" - means that Hong Kong still has a number of differences to the rest of China.

The city has its own laws, its own courts and its residents enjoy certain freedoms unavailable to people who live in mainland China.

What are the Hong Kong protests about?

Reuters Hong Kong is part of China but has its own court system

Hundreds of thousands of people are marching in Hong Kong against a law that they fear could let China target political opponents there.

The Extradition Bill would allow suspected criminals to be sent to mainland China to face trial.

The changes will also allow for requests to Hong Kong that they hand over people accused of crimes in Taiwan and Macau too.

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has pushed for the law changes to be passed before July.

Getty Images Under President Xi Jinping, China is looking to increase control over Hong Kong

Supporters of the law have said Hong Kong courts will have the final say over whether to grant such requests, and suspects accused of political and religious crimes will not be sent to mainland China for a trial.

But critics say people in Hong Kong would face unfair trial and torture under what they say is China's unfair court system, and it would lead to the city losing more of its independence.

Who are the protestors?

Getty Images Hundreds of thousands of people dressed in white have taken to the streets

Protesters, marching in the severe heat dressed in white, include a wide range of people - from businesspeople and lawyers, to students and religious groups.

"This is the end game for Hong Kong, it is a matter of life or death. That's why I come," Rocky Chang, a 59-year-old professor, told Reuters news agency. "This is an evil law."

"The people's voices are not being heard," 18-year-old student Ivan Wong told AFP news agency.

"This bill will not just affect Hong Kong's reputation as an international finance centre, but also our judicial system. That has an impact on my future."