play
Watch Newsround

China extradition bill: Why are people protesting in Hong Kong?

Last updated at 11:58
comments
View Comments
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: Protestors take to the streets in Hong Kong

Hundreds of thousands of people, dressed in white, are marching through Hong Kong, in Asia, in its biggest protest in years.

The protestors are angry about a change to the laws there, which they fear could let China target people opposed to how it runs the city.

The demonstrations are expected to be the biggest since the 2014 Umbrella Movement, which also saw hundreds of thousands take to the streets.

Read below to find out more about the relationship between Hong Kong and China, and why people are protesting.

The history of Hong Kong and China
Hong Kong skylineEPA
Hong Kong and China - one country, two systems

Hong Kong is a region in southeast Asia, smaller than the area of Greater London.

It has a population of roughly seven million people.

It was run by the UK until 1997, when control of the city was handed over to China.

But a special agreement with China - called "one country, two systems" - means that Hong Kong still has a number of differences to the rest of China.

The city has its own laws, its own courts and its residents enjoy certain freedoms unavailable to people who live in mainland China.

What are the Hong Kong protests about?
Chinese flag in front of Hong Kong skylineReuters
Hong Kong is part of China but has its own court system

Hundreds of thousands of people are marching in Hong Kong against a law that they fear could let China target political opponents there.

The Extradition Bill would allow suspected criminals to be sent to mainland China to face trial.

The changes will also allow for requests to Hong Kong that they hand over people accused of crimes in Taiwan and Macau too.

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has pushed for the law changes to be passed before July.

Xi JinpingGetty Images
Under President Xi Jinping, China is looking to increase control over Hong Kong

Supporters of the law have said Hong Kong courts will have the final say over whether to grant such requests, and suspects accused of political and religious crimes will not be sent to mainland China for a trial.

But critics say people in Hong Kong would face unfair trial and torture under what they say is China's unfair court system, and it would lead to the city losing more of its independence.

Who are the protestors?
Protesters march on a street during a rally against the extradition law proposalGetty Images
Hundreds of thousands of people dressed in white have taken to the streets

Protesters, marching in the severe heat dressed in white, include a wide range of people - from businesspeople and lawyers, to students and religious groups.

"This is the end game for Hong Kong, it is a matter of life or death. That's why I come," Rocky Chang, a 59-year-old professor, told Reuters news agency. "This is an evil law."

"The people's voices are not being heard," 18-year-old student Ivan Wong told AFP news agency.

"This bill will not just affect Hong Kong's reputation as an international finance centre, but also our judicial system. That has an impact on my future."

More like this

Protesters in Hong Kong, 1 Oct

Hong Kong stages huge National Day democracy protests

Protest in Hong Kong on 1 October , 2014.
play
1:13

Hong Kong teenage protestors speak to Newsround

Xi Jinping
play
1:59

Who is China's new leader, Xi Jinping?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

kids in nice
play
2:06

How excited are kids in France about the Women's World Cup?

football stadium with cartoon france map and football

Women's World Cup: Everything you need to know

comments
4
Caroline Weir and Steph Houghton

England and Scotland set for World Cup opener

comments
1
Newsround Home