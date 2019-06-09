play
Watch Newsround

How excited are kids in France about the Women's World Cup?

How excited would you be if you had the World Cup on your own doorstep?

As England and Scotland get ready for their big match in Nice, we went to meet a few kids who live there.

We wanted to know how excited they are about having the Women's World Cup in France and to find out if it is inspiring boys and girls to think differently about women's football.

