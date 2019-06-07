Barcelona U12 girls team entered into a boys league and smashed it

Edu Bayer / New York Times

Thirty matches won, 329 goals scored, and averaging 11 goals a game - any professional football team would be incredibly happy with these statistics.

But this huge achievement was carried out by Barcelona Under-12's girls team.

Not only that, their domination came in a football league made up entirely of boys.

As reported in the New York Times newspaper, the girls finished 14 points ahead of the closest runner up in an undefeated season.

Getty Images Barcelona legend Lionel Messi trained in the club's youth academy

For the first time in the history of Barcelona's youth football, the U12 and U14 girls were allowed to compete in the local boys league.

The academy team competed with boys teams, all from neighbourhoods in Catalonia, in order to improve their skills.

The success of the U12 girls team had encouraged the Barcelona Academy to enter their U10 female team into the same league next season.

"It is part of a global call from women for equal conditions in every aspect of life," said Maria Teixidor, who's in charge of women's football at Spanish giants Barcelona.

It is not exactly a surprise that when you give women the same conditions as men to succeed, they do perform better. Maria Teixidor

The Barcelona youth academy is well-known all over the world for its training.

It has produced a huge number of famous players, including Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernández and Gerard Piqué.

In Spain, girls and boys are allowed to compete against one another until the age of 16, and the academy sees this as a positive way to challenge their girls.

As well as Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Athletic Bilbao are investing more in women's football, after seeing a rise in popularity across Spain.