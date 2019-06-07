Johanna Konta out of French Open after losing semi-final

Getty Images Konta was bidding to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since 1977

British tennis star Johanna Konta is out of the French Open after losing her semi-final match.

Konta lost in straight sets to Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova, who reached her first ever Grand Slam final aged just 19.

Despite her defeat, Konta has been brilliant at this year's French Open tournament. The clay surface is one that she normally finds difficult to play on and she had never got past the first round of the tournament before in her career.

By reaching the last four, she became the first British woman to make it to the French Open semi-finals since Jo Durie, who did the same in 1983.

PA Marketa Vondrousova is only 19 years old