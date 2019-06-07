Climate activist Greta Thunberg given Amnesty International human rights award

Getty Images

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has been given an important award by worldwide human rights charity, Amnesty International.

The 16-year-old from Sweden first started an international youth movement against climate change when she protested outside the Swedish parliament last year.

She has been given the 'Ambassador of Conscience' award for 2019.

People who have received this award in the past include Malala Yousafzai, Alicia Keys and Nelson Mandela.

Getty Images Activist Malala Yousafzai, singer Alicia Keys and former South African President and anti-apartheid figure Nelson Mandela have previously won this award.

Greta's strike inspired students from around the world. Tens of thousands of students from Germany, Japan, the UK and Australia to join her #FridaysforFuture demonstrations, where young people would strike on Fridays in order to raise awareness of climate change.

Greta said it was a "huge honour" to receive the award but said she shares it with everyone who had protested in the name of Fridays for Future.

Four years ago, she was diagnosed with Asperger's, a form of autism.

"Being different is a gift," she told the BBC, "It makes me see things from outside the box. I don't easily fall for lies, I can see through things. If I would've been like everyone else, I wouldn't have started this school strike for instance."