National Fish and Chip day: Choose the ultimate fish and chips

Last updated at 11:11
It's National Fish and Chip day!

As one of the nations favourite dishes, it comes as no surprise there are around 10,500 specialist fish and chip shops in the UK and we spend approximately £1.2 BILLION on fish and chips every year!

To celebrate the iconic dish, we want to know what you think the ultimate fish and chips looks like.

Pick your preferred pea, select a superior sauce and single out a suitable seasoning to see how it compares to what everyone else says.

And if fish isn't your thing, you even have a chance to choose another chippy accompaniment!

