Theresa May officially steps down as Conservative leader today

Getty Images Theresa May announced she would be stepping down in May

Theresa May will officially step down as leader of the Conservative Party today.

She became prime minister in July 2016 after the previous PM David Cameron stepped down following the results of the Brexit referendum, meaning she has had the job for almost three years.

Mrs May announced that she was stepping down as the leader of the Conservatives on 24 May.

She will remain an 'acting' prime minister until the next one is chosen.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Mrs May says the failure to deliver Brexit was a matter of "deep regret"

Lots of Conservative Party members have come forward to say they want to be the next leader.

The candidates need at least eight other MPs to support them in order to be a contender.

The final list of candidates will be confirmed on 10 June.

The Conservative Party will vote on who they want to be their new leader

A series of secret votes by MPs will take place on the 13, 18, 19 and 20 June, which will narrow the list down to just two potential people.

Then, the final two will be voted for by members of the Conservative Party across the UK, of which there are around 130,000.

The winner will become the new prime minister and the result is expected to be announced in the week beginning 22 July, so we have a few more weeks until we know who will get the job.

One of the big things the new leader will have to sort out is what happens with Brexit, as Mrs May hasn't been able to deliver Brexit during her time i the position.