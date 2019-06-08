Eden Hazard: Real Madrid sign Chelsea player in a deal worth up to £150 million

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Eden Hazard's top five goals for Chelsea (Available to UK users only)

Chelsea footballer Eden Hazard is set to move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in deal reported to worth up to £150 million.

Hazard has agreed a five-year contract and will be presented as a Real player on 13 June, after completing a medical check.

The Belgian player is transferring to the new team after seven years at Premier League side, Chelsea.

"Leaving Chelsea is the biggest and toughest decision in my career to date," said Hazard in a Facebook post.

"I hope you understand I had to pursue my next chapter, just as each and every one of you should when you have the chance to pursue your dreams," he added.

The Belgian played 352 games for Chelsea after joining in 2012, and scored twice as they won the Europa League final last week.

But how well do you think you know Eden Hazard? Play our quiz to find out! Don't forget to let know what you think of the move in the comments below too.

