play
Watch Newsround

Eden Hazard: Real Madrid sign Chelsea player in a deal worth up to £150 million

Last updated at 06:47
comments
View Comments
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: Eden Hazard's top five goals for Chelsea (Available to UK users only)

Chelsea footballer Eden Hazard is set to move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in deal reported to worth up to £150 million.

Hazard has agreed a five-year contract and will be presented as a Real player on 13 June, after completing a medical check.

The Belgian player is transferring to the new team after seven years at Premier League side, Chelsea.

"Leaving Chelsea is the biggest and toughest decision in my career to date," said Hazard in a Facebook post.

"I hope you understand I had to pursue my next chapter, just as each and every one of you should when you have the chance to pursue your dreams," he added.

The Belgian played 352 games for Chelsea after joining in 2012, and scored twice as they won the Europa League final last week.

But how well do you think you know Eden Hazard? Play our quiz to find out! Don't forget to let know what you think of the move in the comments below too.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

More like this

Chelsea-celebrate-winning-Europa-League.

Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 to win Europa League final

coutinho-hazard-pogba.

Who is your club going to buy in the transfer window?

Eden Hazard

Chelsea's Eden Hazard named PFA Player of the Year

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Image shows pictures of each of the world's oceans

How well do you know our oceans?

comments
The Queen

Why does the Queen have two birthdays?

The Voice Kids coaches
play
1:46

The Voice Kids stars tell us their biggest secrets!

Newsround Home