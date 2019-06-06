play
Watch Newsround

A German circus uses holograms instead of animals and it looks amazing!

Last updated at 17:50
Hologram Elephant in the circus.@circustheaterroncalli

A German circus has become the first in the world to use holograms instead of real animals in its acts.

The idea came to the founder of Circus Roncalli, Bernhard Paul, when he was watching the NFL Super Bowl half-time show in 2018.

During the performance, Justin Timberlake was seen singing alongside a hologram of the music legend Prince, who had passed away two years earlier.

After the show, Bernhard Paul was determined to find a way to make the technique work within his circus.

Hologram fish in the circusCircus Roncalli

Now the circus uses 11 projectors to create the 3D holograms and other projections in their show and the results are breathtaking.

It took a crew of 15 designers and software engineers to pull the whole thing off.

Now there are hologram horses that appear out of nowhere, stampeding around the circus ring, as well as elephants and even fish.

Hologram on an elephant at Circus Roncalli in GermanyCircus Roncalli

The move to not use animals in their circus has been welcomed by many animal rights activists as lots of animals aren't always treated well in circuses.

Circus Roncalli said their focus was on clowns, acrobats and poetic acts from the start so this was an easy transition.

Regulators are slowly catching up with the circus's decision, and last month the government passed a rule in the UK which will ban circuses using wild animals in their performances.

More like this

Lion tamers from the circus show called "An Evening with Lions and Tigers" Anthony Beckwith and Thomas Chipperfield

Should wild animals perform in circus shows?

Lion in cage
play
1:40

Rescued circus lions arrive at new home in South Africa

Elephant
play
0:34

Elephants get new life at sanctuary in Brazil

Top Stories

plane-flyover-for-d-day.
image

Pictures: The world remembers D-Day 75 years on

Exotic bird

Quiz: Test your knowledge of this week's news

comments
343
Everest Peak
play
1:19

Check out this week's strangest stories

Newsround Home