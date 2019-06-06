play
Watch Newsround

Sandcastle in Germany wins world record

Last updated at 12:07
comments
View Comments
record-breaking-sand-castle.European Photopress Agency
This sculpture has taken home the Guinness World Record for greatest sandcastle in the world

A sandcastle in Germany has been awarded the Greatest Sandcastle in the World prize by the Guinness World Records.

The sculpture is a whopping 17.66 metres high and it took about 11,000 tonnes of sand to make it.

It was created for the Sand Sculpture Festival in Binz on the island of Ruegen, Germany.

sandcastle-in-germany.European Photopress Agency
The new Greatest Sandcastle in the World record holder

The previous record holder of the tallest sandcastle was also from Germany, standing at an impressive 16.68 metres tall.

It had held the record since 1 September 2017.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: How are sand sculptures made? (Apr 2014)

More like this

Sandcastle made by Calvin Seibert
image

Pictures: Stunning sandcastles photographed on the beach

A large sandcastle in Brazil
play
0:39

Brazilian sandcastle in world record bid

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

plane-flyover-for-d-day.
image

Pictures: The world remembers D-Day 75 years on

Two kids with their great-granddad who was at the D-Day landings
play
2:07

'Our great-grandad fought during D-Day landings'

A stamp showing an aircraft during D-day.

D-Day landings remembered in new stamps

comments
Newsround Home