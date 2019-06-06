Sandcastle in Germany wins world record

European Photopress Agency This sculpture has taken home the Guinness World Record for greatest sandcastle in the world

A sandcastle in Germany has been awarded the Greatest Sandcastle in the World prize by the Guinness World Records.

The sculpture is a whopping 17.66 metres high and it took about 11,000 tonnes of sand to make it.

It was created for the Sand Sculpture Festival in Binz on the island of Ruegen, Germany.

European Photopress Agency The new Greatest Sandcastle in the World record holder

The previous record holder of the tallest sandcastle was also from Germany, standing at an impressive 16.68 metres tall.

It had held the record since 1 September 2017.