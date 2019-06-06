Wonder Woman 1984: Official poster revealed

WarnerBrothers

We might have to wait a whole year to see the film itself but the poster for the second Wonder Woman instalment has been revealed!

The colourful poster was unveiled by actor Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins for the film, which will be called Wonder Woman 1984.

So what do we know about the film?

It won't be hitting big screens until June 2020, but the countdown has now started for many fans.

Gal Gadot will once again star as Diana Prince (aka Wonder Woman) and it's been revealed that Chris Pine will be returning as Steve Trevor.

As you may have guessed from the title, the film will be set in the 80s and is thought to include themes based on George Orwell's classic novel 1984.

There are also some new characters including Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig, who you might recognise as the voice of Lucy Wilde in the Despicable Mefilms.

Twitter/PattyJenkins

What is 1984 by George Orwell all about?

Published in 1949, the book 1984 tells the story of a society where people are being watched over by Big Brother, unable to have any identity or freedoms, and controlled by a repressive government. Fear is used to manipulate and control people in a highly technological world.

Written just after the end of World War Two - when millions of people had become victims of terror, hatred and discrimination - the book served almost as a warning about the life nobody wanted to live.

To this day, it reminds people of the importance of being able to freely express ourselves and have our own thoughts.