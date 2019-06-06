A gaggle, a confusion and a conspiracy - bizarre animal collective group names

A huge group of ladybirds has caused weather experts in San Diego, USA, to be very confused.
A giant cloud appeared on the NWS weather satellite, but after a bit of investigation it turned out to be a 'bloom' or a group, of ladybirds.
Thousands of the little red and black insects took flight at the same time, and the bloom stretched for 10 miles before they landed.
This got us thinking about some other unusual names for groups of animals. Keep reading below to find out a few of our favourites.
A group of owls is called a parliament.
This could be because owls are typically considered to be quite intelligent and wise.
In ancient Greek mythology, the owl was seen to accompany or represent Athena, the goddess of wisdom.
A group of wildebeest is called a confusion.
Wildebeest are native to Africa and every year they have a giant migration, where around two million of them join together to search for greener areas.
The reason why they are called a confusion could be due to the noise and confusion that happens when all the animals get together to migrate.
A group of lemurs is called a conspiracy.
Lemurs are social animals and live in mini communities of around 10-25 members.
As a result of this, they often work together, or 'conspire' to outwit predators using a technique called 'mobbing'.
A group of geese is called a gaggle.
This is because when geese get together they can get quite noisy and rowdy.
They're only referred to as a gaggle when they're on land. When they're flying in formation they can be referred to as a skein.
A group of zebras can be called a dazzle.
Some zoologists think zebras use their stripes as camouflage when they're together in a big group to confuse predators - by making it harder to pick out individual zebras.
Zebras can also be called a herd or a zeal.
A group of hippos is called a bloat.
Hippopotamuses tend to live in groups of around 10-20 female hippos, with one male hippo.
The reason they are called a bloat could have something to do with their large bloated bellies.
A group of giraffes is called a tower.
These amazing animals can be found in the African plains, and they use their long necks to reach leaves on the tops of trees.
It's their long necks which helped give them their group name, as they are so tall they tower over bushes and other animals!
A group of foxes is called a skulk.
The word skulk comes from a Scandinavian word, and generally means to wait, lurk or move stealthily.
Foxes have a bit of a reputation for being sneaky so this word seems to work quite well!
A group of wild cats is called a destruction.
Wild or feral cats, who don't live with humans, can be quite territorial and may fight to protect what is theirs.
For this reason when a group of wild cats get together, they can sometimes be quite destructive.
