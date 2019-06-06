Typo on Taylor Swift merchandise: Fans spot error

Twtter/@_kimhanlon Fans have been posting pictures of the typo on social media

Fans have taken to social media to post pictures of a typo on their Taylor Swift merchandise!

On the clothing, the first word of the lyric from Taylor's latest single ME! 'You're the only one of you, Baby that's the fun of you' is mis-spelt 'your'e'.

The blunder is all the more entertaining given the song also contains the line: "Hey, kids! Spelling is fun!"

The error was initially spotted and posted by Twitter user April, who said: "EXCUSE ME! I've had this shirt for nearly a month and you're telling me it's had a typo THIS WHOLE TIME!!"

She went on to add:" I still love my shirt Taylor."

Her tweet has since gone viral and more fans have now responded having noticed the error on their own items.

Kim Hanlon said: "Your post just made me check mine... been wearing it for a month and never noticed 😂"

The mistake isn't included on every top, though, leaving some with the typo to hope they may be in for a treat from Taylor.

Some also wondered if the mistake was deliberate and it was in fact Taylor dropping more clues.

"PLOT TWIST: it's a clue for Taylor!!" said one. "What if it's an Easter egg?" commented another.

